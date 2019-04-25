Perficient (PRFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

“In 1Q19 results due Thursday, May 2 pre-open, we project revenue of $131.0M vs. consensus of $131.6M, adjusted EBITDA of $21.0M vs. consensus of $19.6M and adjusted EPS of $0.39 vs. consensus of $0.40.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Perficient stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,039. The stock has a market cap of $948.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,161 shares of company stock worth $6,206,853. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,040,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $18,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

