PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.26. The company has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

