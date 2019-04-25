People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1775 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. People’s United Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.23 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $2,316,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,672 shares in the company, valued at $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,419 shares of company stock worth $2,820,966 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Sunday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct-plans-dividend-increase-0-18-per-share.html.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.