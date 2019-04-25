Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $332.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Kukuchka acquired 1,740 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Peoples Financial Services worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

