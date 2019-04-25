Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $6.26 Million in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 112,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $543,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

