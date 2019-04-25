Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys New Holdings in InVitae Corp (NVTA)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,009,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in InVitae by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 705,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 299,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InVitae alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital started coverage on InVitae in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on InVitae from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,650 shares of company stock valued at $812,563 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $23.50 on Thursday. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.25.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. The company had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/pennsylvania-trust-co-buys-new-holdings-in-invitae-corp-nvta.html.

InVitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.