Pembina Pipeline (PPL) PT Raised to C$58.00 at CSFB

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. GMP Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.84. 580,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,384. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$39.15 and a 12-month high of C$50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.76722222222222 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.54, for a total transaction of C$1,238,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$641,882.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.