Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Paypal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,530.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,521.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

