Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene and YoBit. Patron has a market cap of $582,251.00 and approximately $1.21 million worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00428128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00990586 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00185434 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001465 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,117,023 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.