Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Friday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of PE opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 302,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,360 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 57.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 747,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

