Parkland Fuel (PKIUF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Parkland Fuel in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Parkland Fuel stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

