Pan American Silver (PAAS) vs. American International Ventures (AIVN) Financial Review

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American International Ventures does not pay a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 1.38% 3.80% 2.98% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pan American Silver and American International Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 1 4 3 0 2.25 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $17.11, indicating a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Risk & Volatility

Pan American Silver has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and American International Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $784.49 million 2.46 $10.29 million $0.39 32.26 American International Ventures $40,000.00 103.50 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than American International Ventures.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats American International Ventures on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, La Arena, Shahuindo, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, and Timmins mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

American International Ventures Company Profile

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

