Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.42.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.66, for a total value of $6,529,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Compeau sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $300,045.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,044 shares of company stock worth $56,171,679 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.46. 870,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,189. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -446.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

