Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,649,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,433,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,602,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,418 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 339,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

VNO traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,672. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $543.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/pacific-heights-asset-management-llc-has-5-06-million-holdings-in-vornado-realty-trust-vno.html.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.