P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.21) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.21), with a volume of 9893526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 842 ($11.00).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on P2P Global Investments from GBX 905 ($11.83) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Get P2P Global Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “P2P Global Investments (P2P) Hits New 12-Month High at $858.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/p2p-global-investments-p2p-hits-new-12-month-high-at-858-00.html.

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.