Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Trading Down 4.9%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. 493,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 764,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several research firms have commented on OTLK. ValuEngine downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

