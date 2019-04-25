Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 1,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $800.61 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $42.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

