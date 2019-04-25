O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.37-17.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00-10.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.16 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.37-17.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.44.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $224.40 and a 1-year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total value of $2,102,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,564 shares in the company, valued at $46,020,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

