Orange (ORA) Given a €16.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.57 ($19.26).

Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

