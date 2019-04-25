Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.65 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,444,000 after buying an additional 110,588 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,466,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $199.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.95 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

