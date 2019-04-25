Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,334 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

NVDA opened at $187.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

