Open Text (OTEX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Open Text to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $735.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Open Text by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,558,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 225,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,558,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 225,874 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Open Text by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,446,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,874 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Open Text by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,088,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 205,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Open Text by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,175,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

