Olympic (OLMP) Market Capitalization Hits $29,668.00

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Olympic has a total market capitalization of $29,668.00 and $3.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Olympic has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00415432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00958916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00185062 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001307 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Olympic Coin Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 92,030,193 coins. The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io . Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic

Olympic Coin Trading

Olympic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olympic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

