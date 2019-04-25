Olin (OLN) Now Covered by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Nomura raised shares of Olin from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. Olin has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 1,219.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

