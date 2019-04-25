Old Republic International (ORI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,037,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,828. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

