Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Issues Earnings Results

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.08%.

OLBK traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,647. The company has a market cap of $431.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.59. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Graham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,185 shares of company stock valued at $142,757. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

