Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $7.29 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 26,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

