Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,700 Aramark (ARMK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Aramark by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

ARMK opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $99,875.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

