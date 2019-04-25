Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires New Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ASGN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,985 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in ASGN during the third quarter valued at $770,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ASGN during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the third quarter valued at $6,251,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ASGN by 75.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 79,461 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ASGN in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASGN in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ASGN stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.95.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). ASGN had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

