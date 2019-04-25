NuCana (NCNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NCNA stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $409.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 4.33. NuCana has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its position in NuCana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuCana by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

