Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 82 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 82 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 88.88.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.