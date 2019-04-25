NorthWestern (NWE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $384.22 million for the quarter.

NWE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.58. 4,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,664. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $144,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $112,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,156 shares of company stock worth $411,430. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

