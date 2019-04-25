Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

