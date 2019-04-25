Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $1,721,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMN. Benchmark set a $66.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti set a $73.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,372. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $487,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,381,245.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

