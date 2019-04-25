Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 31.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,211,000 after buying an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,203,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,821.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 259,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 820,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,313,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,240.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $3,816,897.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,476 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $278.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $340.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.72.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

