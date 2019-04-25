Norges Bank Takes Position in Knoll Inc (KNL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,151,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,976,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNL opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. Knoll had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knoll from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

