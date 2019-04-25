Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,047,555 Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,047,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,457,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 771,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 461,780 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $90,825,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,424,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 9,258.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.51.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

