Norfolk Southern (NSC) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $230.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $206.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $138.34 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

