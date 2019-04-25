NMI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,833 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,411% compared to the typical volume of 73 call options.

In related news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 88,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,188,469.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 728,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,037,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $298,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,534. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NMI has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

