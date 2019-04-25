Nexus Gold (NXS) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 269,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 337,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Nexus Gold in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

