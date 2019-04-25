Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Stake Lifted by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 3.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,310,000 after acquiring an additional 565,758 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $3,790,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,573 shares of company stock worth $5,142,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

