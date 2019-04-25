NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 850 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,142 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $187,284,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,563,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,491,000 after purchasing an additional 880,531 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,067,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,193,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,269,000 after purchasing an additional 678,907 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

BMV:BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.70. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/newsquare-capital-llc-buys-850-shares-of-vanguard-charlo-total-intl-bd-etf-bndx.html.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.