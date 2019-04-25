Natus Medical (BABY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $121-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.15 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.17-1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

BABY traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. 277,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,249. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $233,259.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,891.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $176,259.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

