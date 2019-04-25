Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

ABT stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.40 per share, for a total transaction of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,050.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,939 shares of company stock valued at $24,808,980. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

