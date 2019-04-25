Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,141 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

