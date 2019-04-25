Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $765,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 211,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,467.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 311,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 291,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $29.99 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

