Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $431,827,000 after purchasing an additional 917,442 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $197.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $198.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

