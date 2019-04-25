Mueller report Launch not appointment Seeing

Considering the true release of specific counselor Robert Mueller’s report wasn’t exactly appointment television screening.

The ABC, CBS and NBC broadcast networks and the cable’s CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC collectively averaged 12.7 million viewers last Thursday if the redacted report on Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election was first set outside, the Nielsen company said. Nielsen quantified the 3 cable networks involving 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. EDT, along with both separate special accounts aired on each of the broadcast networks within that period.

Get alerts:

To put that in certain perspective, the ABC, CBS and NBC nightly newscasts collectively attained 20.2 million viewers at night — which was less than the shows averaged for the complete week.

When Attorney General William Barr gave his verbal summary of their Mueller report starting at 9:30, viewership about ABC and CBS was lesser compared to daytime programming in that hour, Nielsen stated.

For the coverage overall till 1 p.m., Fox News Channel led the way with a mean of 2.78 million audiences. CBS, whose second particular report was briefer than its rivals, averaged 2.52 million. NBC’d 2.19 million, ABC had 2.06 million, MSNBC’d 2.01 million and CNN’d 1.17 million, Nielsen said.

CBS won at prime-time, averaging 6 million viewers. ABC’d 4.4 million viewers, NBC’d 3.6 million, Fox had 2.5 million, ION Television has 1.3 million, so Telemundo had 1.25 million, Univision had 1.17 million and also the CW’d 840,000.

Fox News Channel has been the week’s most popular cable network, averaging 2.41 million viewers in prime time. TNT had 2.2 million, MSNBC’d 1.72 million, HGTV had 1.17 million and USA’d 1.12 million.

ABC’s”World News Tonight” topped the evening newscasts with an average of 8.1 million viewers. NBC’s”Nightly News”‘d 7.7 million and the”CBS Evening News” had 5.7 million.

By the week of April 15-21, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships:”NCIS,” CBS, 11.89 million;”The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 11.45 million;”Game of Thrones,” HBO, 10.29 million;”FBI,” CBS, 8.77 million;”60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.47 million;”Survivor,” CBS, 7.9 million;”The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.66 million;”The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.18 million;”American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.114 million;”America Idol” (Monday), ABC, 7.106 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.. CBS is owned by CBS Corp.. CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros.. ION Media Networks own ION Television.

___

Online:

http://www.nielsen.com