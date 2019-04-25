Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Invests $193,000 in Yogaworks Inc (YOGA)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Yogaworks by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YOGA. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Yogaworks from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

YOGA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,216. The company has a market cap of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.68. Yogaworks Inc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.46.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 million. Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Yogaworks Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Yogaworks Profile

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

