Morgan Stanley (MS) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz bought 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 708,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 276,714 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 86.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $3,587,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.